IRS ‘Direct File’ pilot program now available in Florida

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Floridians can now use a new, free tool to file their taxes.

The “Direct File” program is available to filers who lived in Florida for all of last year and don’t have any taxable income from out-of-state.

After weeks of testing, Florida became one of 12 states included in the rollout of the Direct File pilot program Tuesday.

Senior administration officials expect more than 100,000 people nation-wide to participate during this pilot year, and hope to expand to more in the future.

“We’ll evaluate what was the cost and see what was the experience, and is there a demand for taxpayers,” Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Danny Werfel said.

Werfel testified earlier this year that the program provides families another option to file taxes.

Direct File can be used on a smart phone, laptop or tablet, and doesn’t come at the cost of expensive software or a hired professional.

“The goal is to provide taxpayers with options and to help the taxpayers pick the solution for filing taxes that is best for them,” Werfel said.

The program is paid for by President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, and has already received some pushback.

Earlier this year, more than a dozen Republican Attorneys General wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, criticizing the system and asking her to end it.

The software company that owns TurboTax also criticized the system, calling it an unnecessary cost to create something that already exists.

However, with the filing deadline approaching, IRS officials say they just hope to make it easier for taxpayers to file.

