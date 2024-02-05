Isolated storms through the evening, with a chance of overnight rain and showers in the early week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some isolated storms are possible through the mid-evening Sunday Night in the north Orlando area.

There is also a possibility for more rain overnight and cooler temps by morning.

Monday will have highs in the mid 60s with chances of scattered rain throughout the day as north winds pick up.

This will draw cooler air in, which means Tuesday, despite a few showers in some areas, we’ll be drying out.

Then the rest of the workweek looks chilly, before we warm up next weekend in the days before Valentine’s day!

Evening forecast: Sunday, Feb. 4

