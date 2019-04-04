0 ‘It's too much': Oviedo residents voice concerns over proposed 61-acre development project

OVIEDO, Fla. - Oviedo residents are speaking out on a developer's plans to transform 61 acres of vacant land along busy Mitchell Hammock Road, into 1,000 housing units, retail spaces and even a hotel.

The area in question is located across the street from Oviedo on the Park.

WFTV reporter Jeff Levkulich spoke to residents who say enough is enough.

For many people who live in Oviedo, traffic along Mitchell Hammock Road is already an issue during peak drive times.

Now a developer wants to buy nearly 61 acres behind City Hall. The city currently uses that land to store wastewater.

According to the plans, the developer wants to change the land use, which is currently a combination of mixed use and rural, to all mixed use.

There would be about 1,000 units for housing, a bank, restaurants and a hotel.

Oviedo residents WFTV talked with were not in favor of more development.

"It's too much, it's way too much. They are building way too fast for the area," said Oviedo resident Theresa Brooks.

Resident like Brooks said they are worried about more traffic. One solution may be to use Oviedo Boulevard as a cut through to alleviate congestion on Mitchell Hammock.

"That is my biggest concern,” said Oveido resident Benjamin Teuchert. “I mean, unless you expand Mitchell Hammock, it's not going to change at all."

Oviedo's mayor said he can't say much about the development and must remain impartial at this point.

It's still in the early stages and will go before the local planning agency Thursday night during a public hearing.

"I certainly can tell all the folks out there that we hear their concerns and many of us will have a lot of questions," said Oviedo Mayor Dominic Persampiere.

The mayor said Oviedo is growing and resists the notion that Oviedo is turning into another Altamonte Springs.

"We are trying to be Oviedo, we are trying to be unique,” Persampiere said. “We are a city. Folks do need to realize that."

