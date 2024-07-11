‘It starts with transparency’: Holly Hill’s new police chief talks department’s future

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Holly Hill’s newest Police Chief, Byron Williams, plans to uphold accountability, respect, and integrity in the department.

Chief Williams sat down with WFTV Tonight in his new office at the Holly Hill headquarters as he finished his third day as the Chief of Police.

“It’s just been breathtaking. A humbling experience and I’m just taking it day by day,” said Chief Williams.

Read: Orlando police arrest 4th suspect in shooting that injured man and 4-year-old girl

Williams is now the 13th person to take the highest-ranking position in the department and the first of color, succeeding the previous chief who reigned after sexual misconduct allegations.

For the past 25 years, Williams has worked with the Daytona Beach Police, last serving the department as the captain of the Criminal Investigations Unit and the city Emergency Operations Manager.

Williams said since becoming Chief of HHPD, he’s seen the morale of the department increase and has received a warm welcome from the citizens.

WATCH: Video shows ‘person of interest’ in 13-year-old Orange County girl’s murder

Williams wants the department to regain and keep the community’s trust by being open and transparent.

“It has to start with transparency and being open. Open-minded to the citizens letting them know what’s going on and that’s part of my 100 days so they can see the improvements have been made, the parameters that have been put in place to make sure what has occurred months ago does not occur again,” said Williams.

Chief Williams said he plans to fill the 3-4 vacant spots in the department has and has already implemented course training on sexual harassment and diversity.

“These were some of the things that were not there and are now being implemented,” said Williams.

Read: Winter Park becomes first city in Central Florida to partially opt out of affordable housing law

The city said it is looking into the budget and allocate funds to help with resources and hiring.

In a city of over 13,000 people, Chief Williams said he plans s to put together a proactive team of officers to fight crime filtering into Holly Hill from neighboring cities.

“I want the community to see officers moving around all over the place,” said Williams.

Williams said he plans to keep the crime rate low by adding more lights around the city and conducting more traffic stops.

Williams said he has a 100-day plan in hopes of helping build a strong department and city, even looking into getting the department accredited.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group