WATCH: Video shows ‘person of interest’ in 13-year-old Orange County girl’s murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon released surveillance footage of a person of interest in the killing of a 13-year-old girl.

Deputies said Rose Dieujuste was discovered July 4 with signs of trauma at an apartment complex at Rio Grande Avenue and 44th Street.

The girl died at a hospital.

Detectives said they need to identify the man in the video.

Read: ‘We’ll take anything’: Public urged to come forward with tips in 13-year-old girl’s murder

Surveillance video released of person of interest in 13-year-old Orange County girl’s murder The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon released surveillance footage of a person of interest in the killing of a 13-year-old girl. (WFTV)

Read: Orange County deputies investigating teen girl’s death as homicide

“Our detectives are doing everything they can to catch Rose’s murderer and need the community’s help,” the Sheriff’s Office said in an email. “No detail is too small.”

Anyone with information about the girl’s murder is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

VIDEO: Call for tips continues as police investigate 13-year-old’s murder Deputies are continuing to renew their calls for information as they investigate the killing of a 13-year-old girl. (Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group