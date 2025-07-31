‘It was so close’: plane lands in the middle of the road, driver behind it speaks out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — We sure see a lot of things on the roads across Central Florida, but a plane forced to land right in the middle of the road was a first for Robin Franck.

“First, I thought, ‘why is that plane flying so close to me?” said Franck exclusively to Channel 9. “Then, second, I was like – oh my god that plane is going to crash!”

Mr. Franck was on her way to her daughter’s home, driving by herself along Orange Blossom Trail just before 11:30 am Wednesday, when a plane was forced to make an emergency landing right next to Ham Brown Road, stopping right in front of a RaceTrac.

The aircraft stayed on the road for hours – the impact even damaged a street pole and left several oil marks on the ground.

“I happened to look up and I saw that plane. I backed up, put on the brakes, and started slowing down,” recounted Franck. “Then as the plane started to come in front of me, I pulled off to the side because I said, ‘oh this is not going to be good.”

The aircraft took off from Kissimmee Gateway Airport and was forced to land moments later.

The 4-seater belongs to a flight school named Aerostar Training Services, based in Osceola County.

Witnesses said the plane hit a Silver Honda, while Ms. Franck’s vehicle was right behind it.

According to the sheriff’s office, everyone involved in the incident is okay.

The office is investigating the case alongside the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Channel 9 has reached out to AeroStar for comment but has not heard back.

