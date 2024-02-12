‘It’s just not fair’: daughters of deadly crash victim ask for more safety on Poinciana Roads

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Kissimmee sisters are planning the funeral services for their mom, Celimar Rivera, who died days after a multi-vehicle crash on Poinciana Boulevard on Feb. 7.

“She was the life of the party, she was always dancing, singing,” said Solimar Vidal, one of the Rivera’s daughters. “She was our only parent left, so it’s a lot.”

The pair says they’re trying to hold on to the memories while coping with the sudden and unexpected death of their mom.

Rivera, who was on the way to work, was the sole provider for the family. “It just feels like she passed away wrongfully,” said Yalimar Vidal, Rivera’s youngest daughter. “She was just going to have a normal day, we had so many plans. It’s just not fair.”

The accident happened on Poinciana Boulevard, near Terra Esmeralda Drive, around 4:15 in the morning, investigators said. The police report of the crash shows the man behind the wheel was driving the wrong way.

Latest numbers from the Florida Highway Patrol show there were 5,853 vehicular crashes and 77 deaths in Osceola County in 2023.

Rivera’s daughters say the roads in Poinciana need more attention. “There’s so much talk about what’s going on in this area, but nothing truly gets done,” said Solimar. “They put a stop sign, or a light, but there’s no actual enforcement.”

According to the Osceola County Transportation Department, there are several road safety constructions going on right now, including a widening project for Poinciana Boulevard.

That project would also include extra sidewalks and trails, and the installation of more traffic lights along the road.

The whole project is expected to be done by 2026. The Osceola County also said it is working alongside other agencies, including Florida Highway Patrol, to crackdown on reckless driving, not only along Poinciana Boulevards, but also along other main roads in the area.

The sisters are now preparing a special sendoff to their mom in her native Puerto Rico. They are hoping their story will raise awareness about safety on the roads of Poinciana.

