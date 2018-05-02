0 ‘It's pure recklessness,' attorney says of crashes involving garbage trucks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two tragic crashes had happened in three weeks -- one of which left a man seriously injured, the other of which left a man dead.

A long list of complaints has raised more questions about the actions of an Orange County garbage contractor.

The county has met with the contractor about it and continues to monitor the vendor.

It's only been two years since FCC Environmental landed a lucrative contract with the county -- a contract with specific clauses that cover safety and performance.

The findings of the investigation of a crash that killed a Lake Nona man are adding to the list of questions Channel 9 has asked the company.

Jim Lear, 73, and his dog, Nicki, were always together.

A nearby camera caught the moment in December the two passed by and the moment before tragedy struck when the driver of an FCC Environmental Recycling truck backed up, hitting both Lear and Nicki. They died hours later.

According to a 26-page report, a neighbor who called 911 told troopers, the FCC driver got out of the truck, but "never assisted or attempted to render aid."

"He saw what happened, and his first call was to his supervisor," attorney Dan Morgan said.

Morgan is representing Lear's family and told Channel 9 his firm has discovered a concerning pattern among FCC drivers.

"It's pure recklessness, and it's continuing on," he said.

Within two months of finalizing its 10-year, $100 million contract with Orange County in 2016, Channel 9 followed more than a year's worth of allegations against FCC drivers. Complaints ranged from property damage to speeding.

Three weeks before Lear's death, another FCC driver was ticketed in the same community when the Florida Highway Patrol said he sideswiped a utility truck and seriously injured an Orlando Utilities Commission worker.

A nearby homeowner told Channel 9 that it was he who called 911 and ran to help the lineman, not the driver who hit him.

Channel 9 asked FCC if it plans to retrain drivers given the gravity of the recent incidents, but the company hasn't yet answered that question.

"You have a man that's been severely injured, maybe for life. And you have a death," Morgan said. "I don't see how you can't reevaluate what's taken place there."

An FCC spokesperson sent Channel 9 an email saying the incidents are still pending investigation, so it couldn't comment at this time.

For two days, Channel 9 asked FCC if the two drivers ticketed in those crashes are still employed by them. The company hasn't answered that question.

