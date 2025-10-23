Jackie Robinson Ballpark gets major makeover, reopening in 2026

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Construction at the Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach is underway, with upgrades expected to be completed by early 2026.

The renovations, which began last year, include new team stores, clubhouses, and a player development facility.

An extension for a Jackie Robinson Museum is also being built as part of the project.

The ballpark should be open before the Daytona Tortuga’s season starts in April 2026.

