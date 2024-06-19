Jacksonville breakfast chain Grumpy’s Restaurant headed to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Grumpy’s Restaurant, a beloved Orange Park-headquartered breakfast chain, is ready to expand in the Orlando area.

Grumpy’s — which opened in 1999 in the Jacksonville suburb Orange Park — announced its shift to franchise mode in 2019 and has added four eateries since then in Middleburg, St. John’s, Neptune Beach and Wildlight, with Orlando now in its sights.

“Central Florida has a strong sense of community and a lot of growth potential, and we look to provide added value to the tourism sector,” President and CEO Daniel Deleon told Orlando Business Journal. “Orlando specifically has been ranked as a great city for food and restaurants, and we look forward to joining the scene.”

