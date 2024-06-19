Teen surrendered as newborn honored by fire department after high school graduation

CLERMONT, Fla. — Just over 18 years ago, a newborn was dropped off at a fire station in Clermont.

She returned to that station Tuesday and received a warm welcome as a recent high school graduate.

Colleen was dropped off at station 112 as part of the state’s “Safe Haven” program.

The program is a way for mothers to safely and anonymously surrender their babies.

However, Colleen stayed in touch with the fire department even after she was adopted.

“They kept in touch with the fire station over the years they would send us birthday cards, Christmas cards and we followed her progress as she was growing up,” said retired battalion chief Dan Miller with Lake County Fire Rescue.

In honor of Colleen, the team named an engine after her.

Colleen says she hopes to start cosmetology school in the fall.

