Jacksonville deputies search for missing 8-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing girl.

Deputies said Danika Egler, 8, was last seen in the 8700 block of McGlothlin Street on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

Egler is described as 4′5″ tall and weighing 70 pounds.

She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

According to a news release, she was last seen on foot wearing a red hoodie and dark shorts.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

