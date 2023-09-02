Trips taking off from the Brightline Orlando station still delayed, company says

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve been looking forward to your first ride on Brightline’s trains from Orlando to South Florida, you will have to wait a bit longer.

The company sold tickets for the new route to take off on Sep. 1, but canceled those trips in early August.

Now, trains won’t start taking passengers until after Sep. 21.

“To see the trains coming through doing the testing, it’s exciting to see it come to fruition,” said Katie Mitzner, director of public affairs for Brightline. “We’re excited to open up to Orlando.”

Brightline said in a statement:

“We’re close to identifying a start date for Brightline Orlando station. We’ve added a few more days to our work schedule to complete the final stages of certification and testing. We’re eager to launch (the) service and have already started engaging guests whose travel has been impacted.”

Brightline is refunding and providing a premium credit for customers who already bought trip tickets during those dates.

The company’s online schedule shows no trips are being sold until at least Sep. 22.

Brightline tells us they’re working hard to launch service for the Brightline Orlando station and will announce a confirmed opening date soon.

Brightline also offers customers impacted by the cancelations a discount on rental cars. They said they hope this helps customers if they still need to travel on their original dates.

