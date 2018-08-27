  • Jacksonville shooting: Gunman kills himself after killing 2, injuring 9, officials say

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old man shot two people to death and injured nine others before turning the gun on himself Sunday during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, investigators said.

    Police said three people, including the gunman who opened fire at the Jacksonville Landing, which is an open-air mall on the St. Johns River, died in the shooting, and at least nine were wounded. 

    Jacksonville authorities identified David Katz of Baltimore, Maryland, as the shooter. He killed himself during the tournament, where competitors from around the country were playing “Madden.”

    Out of those 11 injuries, Williams said 9 of those were transported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to area hospitals, including UF Health Jacksonville and Memorial Hospital. The other two were able to transport themselves to a hospital.

    Out of the 11 injured, 9 were treated for gunshot wounds. The other injuries were obtained when the victims fled the scene, authorities said. 

    A spokesperson with UF Health Jacksonville said six patients were treated. One is in serious condition, and the other five are in good condition. 

    Memorial Health has also confirmed they have three victims from the shooting. All of their patients are described as being stable.

    Katz was in town for the tournament, according to the sheriff's office. 

    The Sheriff's Office said Katz used at least one handgun during the shooting. He stayed somewhere in the area on Saturday night, but authorities said they are still trying to find out where he stayed. 

    The City of Jacksonville said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams are in close contact about this incident. Florida Governor Rick Scott said he spoke with local authorities and coordinated with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

    ATF also is investigating.

    White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president has been briefed.

