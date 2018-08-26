0 Central Florida reacts to the mass shooting in Jacksonville

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been killed, including a suspect, in a shooting during a video game tournament at a Jacksonville shopping plaza Sunday afternoon.

As news broke of the mass shooting, reaction started pouring in from officials and residents from across Central Florida.

Another heartbreaking day for our state and country. Orlando stands ready to provide any assistance and support that we can to Jacksonville. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) August 26, 2018

Our hearts are breaking with the news out of Jacksonville. Keeping the victims, their families, and our brothers and sisters at @JSOPIO in our thoughts during this tragic event. 💛 https://t.co/NUq2JOTrKy — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) August 26, 2018

The @JSOPIO reminds anyone hiding inside The Landing to stay calm and stay where you are. SWAT will find you. If you’re able to call 911 with your location, do that. https://t.co/qoCZRe1Hyb — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 26, 2018

Praying for my city of Jacksonville! — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 26, 2018

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

Mass shootings cannot be normal in Jacksonville or any other city. We must end gun violence to protect ourselves. Our lives depend on it. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 26, 2018

Note, these don't include two recent shootings:



8/24/18 Raines HS football game, Jacksonville: 1 dead, 2 injured

8/17/18 Dwyer HS football game, Wellington: 2 shot — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 26, 2018

Just spoke with @POTUS regarding the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. He offered any federal resources needed to respond. FDLE and the Florida Highway Patrol are currently assisting local law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage. Right now, law enforcement are doing their jobs under horrific circumstances and it’s important that people in the Jacksonville area heed their warnings. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 26, 2018

Have confirmed @FBI & @ATFHQ are in contact & in coordination with local authorities to provide any & all federal resources needed to respond to #JacksonvilleLandingShooting. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 26, 2018

My prayers are with the victims of this senseless tragedy. We stand with the brave men and women of @JSOPIO during this difficult time. https://t.co/MbI0AzJTnF — Chief Carl Metzger (@UCFChiefMetzger) August 26, 2018

I have also spoken with Mayor @lennycurry regarding the shooting and offered state support & resources. https://t.co/KPw26nU5lA — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

Praying for Jacksonville and the victims of this horrific attack. My advocates are there assisting @JSOPIO—helping the victims. — Fla. AG Pam Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 26, 2018

Our prayers are with the families of the victims in Jacksonville. Please continue to follow @JSOPIO for updates and cooperate with first responders and law enforcement at the scene. — Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) August 26, 2018

We don't know a lot about this shooting yet, but I do know this gun violence epidemic must stop. We simply cannot let this become the new normal. Too many lives are being snuffed out far too soon. We lift these families up in prayer as we fight to end this epidemic. https://t.co/kKxmCGb9iP — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 26, 2018

We ask that anyone in the area during the Jax Landing incident who may have information contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS. Email info to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org pic.twitter.com/msJTGdJIB7 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

