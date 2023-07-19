James Beard Award-winning chef, Food Network star to open restaurant in Disney Springs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A James Beard Award-winning chef and Food Network star is opening a new restaurant in Disney Springs.

According to Disney Eats, Maneet Chauhan, an acclaimed James Beard Award-winning chef and Food Network star, and Vivek Deora, an international hospitality entrepreneur, are bringing Indian cuisine to Disney Springs.

Disney Eats said the restaurant, EET, will open later this year.

