Disney to open new experiences at EPOT for 100th anniversary celebrations

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney officials reviled more details this week about new experiences that are coming to Walt Disney World this year.

Some of the new additions will be seen at EPCOT, as Disney finishes a multi-year transformation of the park later this year.

The news comes along with other changes to Disney’s parks while the company celebrates its 100th anniversary. Disney was founded in October 1923.

There will be new food, merchandise, and photo opportunities.

The park will also debut a new “Spaceship Earth” light show.

The changes will be available to guests starting Sept. 22.

