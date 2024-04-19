Jeep Beach: Thousands of Jeep drivers bound for Volusia County’s beaches

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, hundreds of thousands of people will descend on Volusia County Beaches. The annual Jeep Beach festival is in full swing and law enforcement is out on the sand in full force.

This is the first year of the event that the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has had full authority over the beach. The Sheriff’s Office took over control from Beach Patrol in May of last year.

Channel 9 got in the driver’s seat with Deputy Mike Berard to learn about what he’s looking for while patrolling the beach.

“If we can put out the alcohol violation fires, the county ordinance violation fires, then we don’t have to deal with a big mess later on in the evening or later in the week,” said Berard.

The event raises money for local charities and works closely with the military community. For the first time ever, the US Navy Seals are taking part in the festivities.

Berard said while the Jeep Beach crowd is typically calmer than most other events, traffic can still be a problem. He is reminding everyone to take it slow.

“Don’t show up to the super bowl at half time and expect to get seats at the 50 yard line. Try to get here early and that will alleviate traffic,” said Berard.

The event runs from Friday through April 28. Click here for a full list of events.

