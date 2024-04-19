Possible road rage? Volusia County deputies investigate deadly shooting

, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a fatal shooting in Deltona on Thursday night.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded near the intersection of Fisher Drive and Providence Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting call.

When deputies arrived, they located one person who was deceased at the scene.

Investigators said Initial reports indicate that this shooting may have started from a traffic dispute.

Deputies have not released any other information about the victim or suspect.

