JetBlue ends service to Daytona Beach International Airport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - JetBlue Airways has announced it will discontinue service from several markets, including Daytona Beach, the airport said Tuesday.
The airport said JetBlue made the decision as “part of system-wide allocation, spurred by the need to reduce expenses nationwide.”
JetBlue’s final flight to Daytona Beach International will be January 7, 2019, the airport said.
"The reallocation of service will result in a new JetBlue city in Ecuador, new service between current JetBlue cities, and additional flights on popular routes," JetBlue said in a statement. "To free up aircraft time for the introduction of the new flying, JetBlue will reduce underperforming service."
JetBlue will also discontinue service to two other underperforming airports: St. Croix and Washington Dulles International.
JetBlue first started flying to DAB in 2016.
“We look forward to new opportunities ahead and building upon the airport’s record growth we’ve experienced in the past decade,” the airport said in a statement on Facebook.
