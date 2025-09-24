Jimmy Kimmel returns to ABC after suspension over Charlie Kirk remarks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jimmy Kimmel returned to host his late-night show on ABC Tuesday night after nearly a week suspension.

Kimmel was suspended by Disney and ABC following controversial comments about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

During his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel expressed regret over the timing of his comments, stating, “You understand as a human, it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

Kimmel thanked his supporters, including fellow late-night hosts, for their support during the past few days.

He also defended free speech, emphasizing the importance of living in a country that allows shows like his, saying, “Our freedom to speak is what they admire the most about this country.”

President Donald Trump criticized Kimmel’s return, stating on Truth Social, “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.”

Trump further commented on ABC’s decision, suggesting a potential test of ABC’s ratings, and called Kimmel’s ratings “bad.”

