Johnson University Florida to permanently close in 2024

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Johnson University Florida has announced it will be closing its Kissimmee campus, citing enrollment challenges and “declining and disappointing results” that led to operating deficits.

The closure will be effective June 30, 2024. The campus will remain open and classes will continue through the upcoming academic year. New students will not be accepted after Aug. 31.

“Despite strong efforts from the Johnson University Florida faculty and staff, we have been unsuccessful in increasing enrollment significantly and the campus has not made sufficient progress toward its benchmarks,” the school said on its website.

Johnson University acquired Florida Christian College in 2013 after FCC lost its accreditation and faced significant financial hardship, the school said. Since then, Johnson University Florida has graduated more than 300 students, the school said.

The school’s Board of Trustees endorsed a “turnaround plan” in February 2021.

The university said it is working individually with each student, staff and faculty member to find their next steps in education or employment.

Read the university’s full statement here.

