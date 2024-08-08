Journey to the Dr. Phillips Center for ‘Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in Concert’

ORLANDO, Fla. — People of Middle Earth prepare for the precious performance of “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in Concert” at the Dr. Phillips Center.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will bring Composer Howard Shore’s score of Peter Jackson’s film to life in the Walt Disney Theater.

This unique performance sets the score to the film, but allows the music to bear the narrative weight, creating a wholly new and dramatic live concert experience for those who attend.

Performances will take place Friday – Saturday, Aug. 9-11, with show at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This also marks the first community giveback of the 24/25 season, happening on Aug. 9.

The community giveback invited 70 students to a special preshow reception on the Kessler Tier, where guests will have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with Maestro Shih-Hung Young and soloist Kaitlyn Lusk.

“These students kick off our first community giveback of the 24/25 season,” says Kathy Ramsberger, President & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “It’s always great to connect with our community through this initiative because it allows us to foster relationships and provide forever memories, staying true to our vision of Arts For Every Life.”

