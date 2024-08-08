$20 million winning lotto ticket sold in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One lucky lottery player in Central Florida could soon be $20 million richer.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Florida Lottery officials announced a single winning jackpot ticket worth $20.5 million was sold in Central Florida.

The Florida Lottery jackpot drawing takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11:15 p.m.

READ: Volusia County opens cooling stations as heat advisory issued in Central Florida

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were 10-11-14-17-39-49.

According to Florida Lottery officials, the lone winning ticket was sold at the Murphy USA gas station on Vineland Road in Kissimmee.

READ: NASA could ask SpaceX to help Boeing spacecraft astronauts return from space station

They have not said whether that ticket has been claimed.

One other player in the state also won $30,000 on the same drawing.

READ: Lake Mary Little League welcomed home after earning a spot in Little League Baseball World Series

With a winning ticket sold, the jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday rolls back to $1 million dollars.

The jackpot will increase after each drawing without a winner, based on the number of tickets sold.

According to Florida lottery rules, the store where the winning ticket was sold will also earn a 5.75 percent commission from the winnings, approximately $1.1 million.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group