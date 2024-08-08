Volusia County opens cooling stations as heat advisory issued in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida will have another dangerously hot day on Thursday.

Some areas are taking extra steps to help keep people safe.

Volusia County leaders have designated the county’s 14 public library branches as cooling stations.

People can find free bottled water and cooling towels at the locations.

The county is also encouraging people to know the signs of heat-related illness.

They may include heavy sweating, cold and clammy skin, dizziness or headaches.

