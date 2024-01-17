‘The joy of music’: Lewis Music Store honored for 50 years of success in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee celebrated the 50th anniversary of Lewis Music Store this week.

Lewis Music Store was recognized by Kissimmee officials during a City Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Officials said the store has been operating at the same address in downtown Kissimmee since October of 1973.

“We are honored to recognize Lewis Music for 50 years of success in the City of Kissimmee and for their lasting legacy to the joy of music in our community,” said City of Kissimmee Director of Economic Development Tom Tomerlin. “It is businesses like this that build the foundation for our abundantly diverse business community.”

Lewis Music Store has served countless residents and music students over the decades.

Officials said three generations of the Lewis family have been involved in running the business.

