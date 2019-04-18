0 Judge denies request for trail delay for man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The man accused of shooting two Kissimmee police officers to death was back in court Thursday afternoon.

Everett Miller is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard in August 2017.

It's been more than a year and a half since investigators said he shot two Kissimmee police officers to death.

On Thursday, the judge wanted an update from the defense team about Miller’s medical and mental health records as a Marine.

Miller’s defense told the court they did receive some of his medical records but at this point, they don't know if any mental health records even exist.

“She was on hold for 12 minutes .Then a recording came up saying, ‘Due to high call volume, call back later,’” said defense attorney Edwin Mills.

The judge didn't seem thrilled they had only made one phone call in the past five weeks to try to get those records.

“My question is, between March 8 and now, 5-weeks later, the only thing I've heard is one follow-up phone call on March 28. Anything else been done?” said Circuit Court Judge Greg Tynan.

“No. Not that I’m aware of,” Mills said.

Tynan gave the defense one week to come up with a detailed plan on how to obtain those records. Prosecutors suggested it could be as easy as having Miller himself submit a request.

The defense then made a request to push back proceedings another 60 days because of a budget shortfall for the Justice Administrative Commission, a state commission that pays private attorneys and investigators for those who can't afford it.

The judge denied the request because those who are working will get paid shortly after the new state budget passes.

If the trial doesn't get pushed back any further, it should start on Aug. 19, two years to the day after Howard died from the shooting.

