Judge seeks to determine if man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple is competent to stand trial

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge is trying to determine if the man accused of stabbing a Daytona Beach couple to death during Bike Week last year is competent to stand trial.

Jean Macean is accused of stabbing Terry and Brenda Altman to death while they were on their way home from Bike Week Festivities in 2022.

Macean was first found incompetent in by a judge in February. After care at a hospital his doctors determined he was ready.

His attorneys disagreed and asked for further testing.

Prosecutors are now trying to prove he is exaggerating his mental health symptoms.

Macean was could be seen staring at the ceiling multiple times in court, a behavior that has remained a major argument throughout the course of his hearings.

Two psychologists suggested those were actions he developed over time.

“There were both indications of minimizing mental health issues and exaggerating mental health issues,” said Graham Danzer, a psychologist at the Florida State Hospital.

When the defense’s witnesses took the stand, they had a different opinion about Macean’s behavior. One psychiatrist explained that part of her job is to determine whether or not she believes the patient is acting out or exaggerating their symptoms.

She said she did not come to that conclusion in Macean’s case.

“Did you observe any signs of malingering?” asked a defense attorney.

“No,” the psychiatrist responded.

The hearing is expected to last two days. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if Macean does end up going on trial.

