Jurors shown bodycam videos of Casselberry woman after she allegedly killed her husband

SANFORD, Fla. — A jury saw more evidence Wednesday in the murder trial of a woman accused of fatally shooting her husband at their Casselberry home in 2021.

Prosecutors said Sherry Fitzpatrick murdered Tim Fitzpatrick. But she claims that she was trying to fire a warning shot out of fear, because her husband had behaved violently toward her several times in the past.

On Wednesday, jurors were shown 45 minutes of police body-worn camera video recorded after Fitzpatrick reported her husband’s death.

Read: ‘I feel trapped’: Leesburg neighborhood terrorized by family of bears’

The video showed Fitzpatrick receiving a text message from her husband’s ex-wife in which was asked her if she had killed Tim Fitzpatrick.

In another bodycam video, jurors saw Fitzpatrick’s daughter discussing the shooting and asking if it was done in self-defense because of past confrontations Sherry had with her husband.

A third video showed Fitzpatrick talking to detectives outside of her home.

Read: Seminole County band director resigns after internal investigation

They asked her when she had dyed her hair, and she said she did so several days earlier.

Detectives also asked her about gloves found in a trash can that had no dye on them.

Testimony will continue after a lunch break.

Read: Tropics: It’s the final month of hurricane season; here’s what’s brewing

Jurors will be shown another video recorded several weeks after the shooting during which Fitzpatrick attempts to come clean with the state attorney about what happened.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group