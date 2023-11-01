Tropics: It’s the final month of hurricane season; here’s what’s brewing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Five months down, one to go.

November is the final month of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

No tropical systems currently pose a direct threat to Florida, Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Wednesday.

There is a disorganized disturbance that has a 50% chance of becoming the next tropical depression while moving into the western Caribbean.

Should it develop and hold together after interacting with Central America, and then pushes back northeast, it would be something to monitor next week, Waldenberger said.

WFTV Eye on the tropics This disorganized disturbance has a 50% chance of development. (WFTV news staff)

To date, the Atlantic hurricane season has produced 20 total tropical storms, including one unnamed storm.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm along Florida’s Big Bend on August 30.

In 2022, there were a total of 14 storms.

While fewer storms overall, Waldenberger noted that last year’s season produced more hurricanes.

In fact, some Central Florida communities are still dealing with challenges left behind by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Getting back to 2023, if another named storm does make its way into the last leg of the season, it will be called Vince.

