Jury finds man accused of killing Winter Park nanny guilty of first-degree murder

A jury has reached a verdict in the case.
Scott Nelson has been found guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery.
Jurors will be allowed to return home for the weekend.
The penalty phase will begin Monday.
A day after the man accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caregiver took the stand detailing what he said happened on the day of the crime, the jury is now deliberating.
The jury is deliberating a verdict for Scott Nelson, who investigators say kidnapped Jennifer Fulford from a Winter Park home where she worked, killed her and dumped her body in the woods in 2017.
In a surprising twist on Thursday, Nelson took the stand, testifying that he “wasn’t planning on killing” Fulford.
Nelson said he was going to shoot his probation officer, but said God was looking out for the officer that day. Instead, he decided to use Fulford as "collateral damage."
