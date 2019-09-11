Jury to deliberate fate of former Marine accused of killing 2 Kissimmee officers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Osceola County jury is set to start deliberating the fate of a former Marine accused of killing two Kissimmee police officers.
Closing arguments in the trial of Everett Miller wrapped up Tuesday, with deliberations set to begin Wednesday morning.
He is accused of shooting and killing Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard in 2017.
Throughout the trial, prosecutors have said hatred for law enforcement motivated Miller, and that its evidence showed the killings were premeditated. But the defense is arguing for second-degree murder.
