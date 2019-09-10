0 Witness refuses to testify in accused Kissimmee cop killer case

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing two Kissimmee police officers in 2017.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Everett Miller, who authorities said gunned down Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard

The defense was set to present its case Tuesday, but a witness who was at the scene of the shooting was combative and refused to testify.

Another witness, who recorded a Snapchat video of Miller at the scene, couldn't be located.

Miller's sister didn’t want to go to court either, and refused to go inside, Channel 9 learned.

However, after the judge issued a warrant, Miller’s sister, Shavon Sutton, testified for the defense.

“He was loving. He was caring. He was cuddling. He took me places and did things with me,” she said.

Sutton testified that Miller took care of his family, but after he retired from the Marines, she noticed changes in him.

“He was kind of weird, acting like someone was watching him,” she said.

The defense showed video to the court of Miller hugging a law enforcement officer.

The video counters the prosecution's argument that Miller posted anti-law enforcement posts on Facebook.

Miller decided not to testify.

“I will not be testifying your honor,” Miller said.

Both sides wrapped up their closing arguments Tuesday.

Prosecutors said hatred for law enforcement motivated Miller, and that its evidence showed the killings were premeditated.

But the defense is arguing for second-degree murder.

