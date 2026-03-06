K-Pop girl group announces Orlando stop at Kia Center this August

ORLANDO, Fla. — South Korean K-pop group i-dle announced the North American leg of their “2026 i-dle World Tour [Syncopation]” on Wednesday.

The tour includes a debut performance at Orlando’s Kia Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, which will be the group’s only appearance in Florida.

The 10-date tour is scheduled to begin on Aug. 2 in Hamilton, Ontario.

Ticket prices for the Orlando performance start at $65. All seating for the event is reserved. Organizers noted that ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

Tickets for the 2026 i-dle World Tour [Syncopation] will be available to the general public starting March 11.

