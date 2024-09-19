Kansas chicken chain ramps up Florida push

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Kansas chicken concept has big plans for the Sunshine State.

This week, the Wichita-based fast-casual chain Chick N Max said it aims to open as many as 100 restaurants across Florida “over the next several years.” It’s a part of the next phase of expansion for the brand — revealed earlier this year — into the Southeast.

Chick N Max’s target metro areas around the state include Orlando, Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville, Miami, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach.

