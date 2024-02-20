Keep an eye to the sky: SpaceX set for Tuesday afternoon rocket launch at Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket Is on the pad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, as SpaceX prepares to launch a telecommunications satellite into orbit.

The company said the Telkomsat Merah Putih mission will provide satellite services for Indonesia.

The two hour launch window opens at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Targeting Tuesday, February 20 for a Falcon 9 launch of the @Telkomsat Merah Putih 2 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida→ https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 19, 2024

SpaceX has also scheduled a a backup window on Wednesday.

Following stage separation, officials said the first stage booster will land on droneship “Just Read the Instructions,” which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

When the rocket goes up, you can see it live on WFTV.com and on Channel 9.

