Keke’s Breakfast Cafe has ‘coming out party’ at Denny’s investor day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, an Orlando-based chain founded in 2006 and acquired by Denny’s in mid-2022, has more than 140 units in development as it looks to expand nationwide.

In a presentation at Denny’s investor day on Oct. 22, Keke’s President Dave Schmidt laid out the brand’s growth plans.

Read: Warm, breezy weather ahead as tropical developments unfold

Schmidt said the event was “a little bit of a coming out party for Keke’s, because we’ve done a good job of keeping things under wraps” for the past 18 months. The restaurant is popular for its “classic offerings, large portions,” and “speedy service,” he said to an audience that largely included Denny’s investors who may not know much about Keke’s.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group