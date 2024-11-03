Warm, breezy weather ahead as tropical developments unfold

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be warm and breezy today, with a few isolated showers possible.

Temperatures will remain above average, with afternoon highs expected to reach the low to mid-80s.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Patty will continue to bring tropical storm conditions to the Azores today before it weakens and heads to the coast of Portugal.

Closer to home invest 97-L in the southwestern Caribbean will continue to develop slowly.

It will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm early this week.

The next storm’s name would be Rafael.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to sample this area later today.

Residents of Jamaica and Cuba should monitor the system closely.

By the end of the week, many models will have this system in the Gulf of Mexico, so residents along the Gulf Coast will need to monitor this as well.

