Police ID victims killed in Halloween mass shooting in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has identified the victims of a deadly mass shooting in downtown Orlando.

Officials said the two men killed were 25-year-old Tyrek Hill and 19-year-old Timothy Schmidt Jr.

Police said six other victims were also shot.

Some have been released from the hospital, while others are still receiving treatment.

The University of Central Florida also confirmed one of the victims who died was a current student.

17-year-old Jaylen Edgar is accused of shooting as thousands gathered in the heart of Orlando to celebrate the holiday.

The juvenile faces two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

Records show this is Edgar’s second arrest in a year.

Records show he was booked last November for stealing a vehicle and charged as a juvenile.

