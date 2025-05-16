Palm Bay resident hurt as fire destroys home

PALM BAY, Fla. — A family is recovering after a house fire in Palm Bay.

Firefighters responded to a home near Titan Road after the fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke, massive flames, and downed power lines.

Crews rushed in and got everyone out safely.

One person had minor burns and is expected to recover.

The Red Cross is now helping the family.

Fire crews say the fire appears to be accidental, but officials say the cause is still under investigation.

