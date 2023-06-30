Kissimmee bar owners ramp up security measures for busy holiday weekend

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — As we approach the July 4 weekend, bars in downtown Kissimmee are upping security measures following a shooting at a bar earlier this month.

The bars and restaurants along East Dakin Avenue have started hiring their own private security and off-duty officers to protect customers and ease their minds.

“It’s not always about the money. Because if our customers are not safe and they don’t feel comfortable, then we have no business,” said the owner of Three Sisters Speakeasy, Felix Ortiz. “Because our business will always be booming as we could say, and the customer will always come in and say, you know, I’m going to go to downtown because there’s a lot of security and I feel safe, I feel comfortable.”

Ortiz said he was approached by the owner of Breeze to join forces and hire their own private security team during the busy weekend nights.

“Putting this extra security for all of us, it’s a good thing,” Ortiz added.

The owners collectively pay between $200 and $400 a day for private security services.

“I think it’s good that everybody gets to do that because they can save a life. You know, I think that when people are in there, and they’re shooting, they’ll be able to, you know, save somebody’s life.” said resident Tisa Romani.

City officials told Channel 9 that KPD officers have also put extra eyes on the area and have officers constantly patrolling during the weekend.

Ortiz said security starts to group up around 6 p.m. on the weekends to prepare for the bar rush.

The city is planning a workshop with business owners to discuss a plan on how to increase public safety in the downtown area as well.

