KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee city leaders sounded off Tuesday night over the lack of progress in updating a city code used to file ethics complaints against public officials.

The code was suspended in May after Former Mayor Jackie Espinosa successfully challenged whether the code was consistent with state law and how other cities and municipalities handle ethics complaints.

City Attorney Kalanit Oded hired outside counsel to review it, but no action was taken on the measure, which infuriated Mayor Angela Eady.

“We gave you one task and that was to update that particular code or ordinance and instead of updating it, you just deleted it,” said Mayor Eady to Oded.

“I hired somebody to do that,” Oded responded.

“But we hired you,” said Eady.

The code, which had been on the books in Kissimmee for about 30 years, was used by residents to file ethics charges against Espinosa after her family businesses received $50,000 in COVID-19 relief money through a program she helped create. Espinosa was later charged with grand theft and fraud in connection with those actions and was removed from office in October.

An attorney, hired by Oded, spoke at Tuesday’s commission meeting and said the code should be thrown out.

“I think you have to throw this out and start over because the framework that you currently have is such a hot mess that it needs a complete rewrite,” said Daniel Langley with the Fishback Dominick law firm.

Commissioner Jeanette Martinez, who was also the subject of an ethics investigation, was displeased that no action had been taken on the code.

“Obviously, the one that we have doesn’t work, but right now there’s only one option on the table,” she said. “For six months we waited, and we don’t have anything to go with right now.”

Commissioners then voted unanimously to hold a workshop to discuss the code. A date for that workshop has not been scheduled.

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