Kissimmee man thanks first responders who helped save his life

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Saving a life is just another day on the job for first responders.

However, not many get to catch up with the people they have saved after that person recovers.

However, that’s just what happened this week at a Kissimmee fire station.

Read: Orlando firefighters ask for more mental health help from the city after firefighter’s suicide

Bill Bowers said the Station 12 crew saved his life when they intervened during a cardiac incident.

He met with the first responders on Tuesday at the station to thank them personally alongside his family.

Watch: ‘She was exhausted’: Seminole County firefighters share details after horse rescued from muddy pond

“I’m just appreciative that you came out to show them the fruits of their labor and what the training does and it’s just so moving and touching to see that you got your second chance, and we just thank God for you and your family,” said Dr. Iana Walker, medical director for the Kissimmee Fire Department.

Bowers said he is looking forward to celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary.

Read: ‘Running 4 Heroes’ teen announces final lap

He’s grateful the right people were in place to help him.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group