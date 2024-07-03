‘Running 4 Heroes’ teen announces final lap

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The now-teenager who became known for honoring fallen first responders by running a mile in their memory will hang up his sneakers at the end of the year.

Zechariah Cartledge began running the laps in 2019 and founded a nonprofit he runs with his father, Running 4 Heroes, Inc.

The Winter Springs teen has since traveled the country and run more than 1,500 miles while holding a flag in the first responders’ honor.

Read: Trooper search for man involved in I-4 road rage shooting on Monday night

Cartledge’s retirement will take place on Dec. 30 in Sanford.

“If you are a survivor or an agency who has had a hero honored by Zechariah, we invite you to join us… as Zechariah gives your hero one final farewell before retiring as a Youth Runner,” the organization posted on Facebook.

Read: Brevard man prepares to fly into storm to help bring clean water to storm victims

The page clarified the nonprofit would continue to operate with the teen’s involvement.

“Our Youth Runners age out at the end of the calendar year in which they turn 16. Zechariah turns 16 in October,” the post said. “”Though he won’t be a runner anymore after this year, he will still be involved in many aspects of the mission as its Founder… He is handing the mission over to the other amazing kids who run.”

In 2022, Running 4 Heroes raised more than $764,000 and paid more than $415,000 in grants, IRS filings show. Contributions fund injured first responder and K9 grant programs, beneficiary funds, a tribute hall and scholarships.

Read: Floridians with disabilities applaud new law protecting their rights

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group