Trooper search for man involved in I-4 road rage shooting on Monday night

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public for help finding the driver of an unknown dark sedan that was involved in road rage shooting on Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

Troopers said the shooting happened Monday night around 9:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-4 between mile markers 105 and 108 in Deltona.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, told troopers he attempted to get away from the sedan after the incident and that is when the suspect fired at the victim.

The man gave investigators a vague description the driver of the dark sedan as a man in his mid to late 20s with longer curly black hair. No other identifying information was given regarding the suspect vehicle or driver.

Five bullet holes were discovered on the right rear passenger side of the victim’s vehicle. No other identifying information was provided regarding the suspect vehicle or driver.

The victim was not injured during this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or contact CRIMELINE.

