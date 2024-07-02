Brevard man prepares to fly into storm to help bring clean water to storm victims

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Beryl barrels toward Jamaica and continues to devastate the Caribbean and Category 4 storm, a Brevard Man is preparing to fly right in the storm’s wake to be much needed aid to those hit the storm.

Joe Hurston with Air Mobile Ministries has provided aid through hurricane’s, earthquake, and even in war zones and is getting ready to bring clean water to people impacted by Beryl.

WFTV sat down with Hurston as he prepares to fly into danger to bring much needed relief to those hit hardest by the storm.

Hurston helps save live by bringing machines that clean the water.

“Each machine can give a thousand people a day drinking water. And our little airplane can carry in ten machines comfortably,” Hurston said.

Each unit costs thousands of dollars, and Hurston is asking for help funding ten units that he can fit on his plane.

CLICK HERE, to donate to Air Mobile Ministries.

