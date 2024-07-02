Record-breaking Hurricane Beryl is now a category 5

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Beryl became the earliest category 5 hurricane on record.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Hurricane Beryl is still a category 5 hurricane, with winds of 165 mph.

The storm is moving WNW at 22 mph.

Other locations in the Caribbean that could be impacted by this monster storm include the island of Hispaniola and Jamaica.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the island of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Jamaica will be bracing for impacts as early as tomorrow.

Invest 96L, which is on the heels of Hurricane Beryl, is losing its potential to develop.

Hurricane Beryl

This morning, only y a 30% chance of tropical development over the next 7 days.

