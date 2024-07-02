Blown tire leads to deadly crash on I-95 in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning that left a man dead.

The crash happened shortly before noon in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Cocoa, just south of the Beachline Expressway.

According to FHP, the driver of a 2005 Nissan Titan was northbound on I-95 when it blew a tire, causing the driver to overcorrect.

See a map below:

Troopers say the Titan began to rotate and overturn, eventually coming to a rest on its driver’s side on the grass shoulder.

The driver, identified only as a 79-year-old man from Clewiston, was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

According to FHP, he was flown to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

A passenger in the Titan, identified as a 47-year-old Clewiston woman, did not complain of any injuries and remained at the crash scene.

The roadblock in the area has since cleared.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

