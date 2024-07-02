Ocala police identify woman killed in weekend shooting, offer reward for tips

OCALA, Fla. — Detectives from the Ocala Police Department are asking the public for help finding a killer.

Ocala police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of NW 20th Ave. just before 10:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

According to the police department, the responding officers arrived to find one person already deceased on-scene.

See a map below:

Investigators have identified the victim as 31-year-old Faye Porter.

Police have not released any additional information about the sequence of events leading up to the shooting or a potential suspect but say they don’t believe there’s any danger to the general public.

However, they are asking anyone in the community with information on what happened to Porter to contact them at 352-369-7000.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-7867 or online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com

Ocala police are offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

