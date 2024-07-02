Arraignment expected Tuesday for a former Volusia County deputy accused of attempted sexual assault

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An arraignment is scheduled Tuesday for a former Volusia County deputy accused of sexual assault on multiple women.

Stephen Corbin was arrested by Daytona Beach police back in May.

Corbin is now facing charges of bribery, battery, false imprisonment and solicitation to commit prostitution.

Investigators said Corbin held a woman hostage in his patrol car and sexually assaulted her near South Ridgewood Avenue.

Corbin is accused of using his position of power to threaten the women. Police said he was in plain clothes and off duty but was driving a marked patrol car.

Earlier this month, Sheriff Mike Chitwood melted Corbin’s badge.

He promised to do so after Corbin’s arrest so that " it won’t represent this agency in the future.”

